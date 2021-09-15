Capitol Police Requests Standby National Guard Troops for Pro-Trump Rally This Weekend
The U.S. Capitol Police has asked the Defense Department for National Guard troops to help keep a Sept. 18 pro-Jan. 6 rally in check—but only if they’re needed. "The USCP has asked the Department of Defense for the ability to receive National Guard support should the need arise on September 18," the police department said, per Reuters. Capitol Police have been preparing for a variety of outcomes for the “Justice for J6” rally Saturday, including asking to re-erect the fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol. It is also working in partnership with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police, which has activated its entire police department in preparation for the event.
The Saturday rally outside the Capitol, organized by ex-Donald Trump acolytes, is in celebration of the more than 600 people arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.