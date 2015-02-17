U.S. Delays Immigration Action

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama’s plan to prevent millions of undocumented immigrants from being deported was delayed on Tuesday after a judge issued a temporary court order to block the actions. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, of Brownsville, Texas, blocked the immigration action at the urging of 26 states which accused the president of overstepping his powers. The president’s office has said it will comply and delay accepting applications from immigrants (submissions were set to begin Wednesday), but also vowed to appeal the order. “The law is on our side and history is on our side,” Obama said.