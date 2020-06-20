CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Reports 30,000 New Coronavirus Cases in One Day, Highest Jump Since May 1

    FLATTEN THE CURVE?

    Blake Montgomery

    The United States reported 30,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday as states around the country reopen for business as usual, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The total marked the highest daily increase since May 1, indicating efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 may be faltering as federal and local governments attempt to restart a ravaged economy. Arizona, Florida, California, Nevada, and South Carolina all saw record-high individual daily jumps. Oklahoma, where President Donald Trump is hosting his first campaign rally since a widespread lockdown began, surpassed 10,000 confirmed cases for the first time as it reported roughly 300 new cases. More than 2.2 million people in the U.S. have contracted the coronavirus, and nearly 120,000 people have died from it. 

