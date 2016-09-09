U.S., Russia Reach Syria Ceasefire Deal

CHEAT SHEET
The United States and Russia have reached a deal to negotiate a ceasefire in the Syrian civil war, officials from both countries announced in Switzerland on Friday. Secretary of State John Kerry said he and his counterpart Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have agreed on a plan to reduce violence in the country to end the five-year-old war. An initial “pause” in fighting between all sides, specifically around Aleppo, would give space for humantarian aid. A broader ceasefire would then take place, during which time the U.S. and Russia would coordinate airstrikes against terrorist targets inside Syria.