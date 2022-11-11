CHEAT SHEET
    U.S. Stops Taking Student Debt Relief Apps After Judge’s Order

    PRESSING PAUSE

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty

    The Department of Education website that allowed people to apply for student loan relief stopped accepting applications on Friday after a federal judge declared the White House’s program unconstitutional. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications,” the website read, according to Reuters. “We are seeking to overturn those orders. If you’ve already applied, we’ll hold your application.” A judge in Texas said President Joe Biden’s program was a “usurpation” of Congress’ role in lawmaking. “In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,” wrote Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. “Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government.”

