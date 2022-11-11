U.S. Stops Taking Student Debt Relief Apps After Judge’s Order
PRESSING PAUSE
The Department of Education website that allowed people to apply for student loan relief stopped accepting applications on Friday after a federal judge declared the White House’s program unconstitutional. “Courts have issued orders blocking our student debt relief program. As a result, at this time, we are not accepting applications,” the website read, according to Reuters. “We are seeking to overturn those orders. If you’ve already applied, we’ll hold your application.” A judge in Texas said President Joe Biden’s program was a “usurpation” of Congress’ role in lawmaking. “In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,” wrote Judge Mark Pittman, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump. “Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government.”