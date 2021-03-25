USC Agrees to $852 Million Settlement in George Tyndall Sex Abuse Case
AGREEMENT REACHED
The University of Southern California has reached an agreement to pay $852 million to settle a lawsuit with victims who suffered sexual abuse by a former gynecologist, the Los Angeles Times reports. “The university reached an agreement on an $852 million settlement with 710 former patients who filed suit,” said USC President Carol Folt, in an email sent out to the school. “Combined with the $215 million federal class action agreement reached in 2018 and other settlements, the total amount paid to the federal and state plaintiffs will exceed $1.1 billion.”
George Tyndall, the former gynecologist who worked at the student health center from 1989-2016, faces dozens of counts of criminal sexual misconduct for alleged incidents spanning that time period. The 74-year-old is free on bond and awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty.