CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Valentine’s Dinner Erupts in Gunfire at Atlanta Restaurant Owned by ‘Real Housewives’ Star Kandi Burruss

    NOT ROMANTIC

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    East Point Police

    Three people are expected to survive gunshot wounds after a man opened fire at the Old Lady Gang restaurant, owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burgess, on Valentine’s Day. Witnesses say the man targeted another man inside the restaurant in suburban Atlanta and also shot two bystanders before escaping. All are expected to survive and the shooter is still at large. Witnesses described hearing gunfire and screaming. “We heard two gunshots, and I saw somebody went out that door,” a witness told a local CBS affiliate. “And I ran.” Another witness told the outlet that she heard, “Screaming, a lady screaming.”

    Read it at WSBTV