Read it at WSBTV
Three people are expected to survive gunshot wounds after a man opened fire at the Old Lady Gang restaurant, owned by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burgess, on Valentine’s Day. Witnesses say the man targeted another man inside the restaurant in suburban Atlanta and also shot two bystanders before escaping. All are expected to survive and the shooter is still at large. Witnesses described hearing gunfire and screaming. “We heard two gunshots, and I saw somebody went out that door,” a witness told a local CBS affiliate. “And I ran.” Another witness told the outlet that she heard, “Screaming, a lady screaming.”