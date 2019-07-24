CHEAT SHEET
Valerie Harper’s Husband Says He Won’t Put Her in Hospice
Actress Valerie Harper has been fighting a complication of cancer for six years, and now doctors reportedly have recommended she be transferred to hospice care. But the Rhoda star’s husband, Tony Cacciotti, said he can’t bring himself to do that. “I just didn’t want to put her into hospice care and now we’re going to be able to keep her here at home,” Cacciotti told People. “She’s hanging in there. We have good days and we have tough days.” When Harper, 79, was first diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis in 2013, she said doctors only gave her months to live. “We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us,” her husband wrote on Facebook. “I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible.”