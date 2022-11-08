Vanderbilt Football Assistant Sidelined Over Kanye West Facebook Post
‘STEP BACK’
The defensive backs coach for Vanderbilt’s football program will “step back” from his duties after he posted a message supporting Kanye West on Facebook, the college’s athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement. Lee said the school had received multiple queries about Dan Jackson’s comment, which has been referred to Vanderbilt’s Equal Opportunity and Access office. She added that “Coach Jackson and I have agreed that he will step back” from his role with the team during the office’s investigation. Jackson has already issued an apology over the Facebook post, in which he said West is “two steps ahead of everyone” and said people “try to silence [West] because he thinks for himself.” Jackson’s post came as commercial partners cut ties with the rapper over a string of antisemitic outbursts.