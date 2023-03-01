Vanessa Bryant Wins $28M in Settlement Over Helicopter Crash Photos
‘GROTESQUE CONDUCT’
Vanessa Bryant and her family are set to receive nearly $30 million in a settlement with Los Angeles County over claims that members of its sheriff’s and fire departments shared graphic images of her late husband and daughter after their deaths in a helicopter crash in Jan. 2020. The final payout, totaling $28.85 million, includes $15 million Vanessa Bryant was previously awarded against the county after a two-week civil trial last year, downgraded from $16 million over a clerical error. The total sum remains subject to court approval, according to USA Today. “Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” her attorney said in a statement Tuesday. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”