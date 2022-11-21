Spruce Up Your Space Just in Time for Holiday Guests With These Charming Farmhouse Style Furnishings
VASAGLE will make for a cozy (and tech-savvy) home.
Hosting at the holidays is a daunting prospect. Is there enough food? What’s good background music? Should there be a signature cocktail? Before guests notice any of that, though, they’ll take in your home’s decor. It’s not too late to make a few upgrades around the house with help from VASAGLE. VASAGLE’s rustic-style furnishings are highly stylish and incredibly functional. Shelving, removable racks, and storage bags keep clutter contained so each piece’s rustic charm can shine through. The black matte steel and deep brown wood compliment whatever color scheme is already in your space.
There’s no need to worry about getting these pieces in time for your next get together; VASAGLE ships through Amazon, so there’s only a few days separating you from the living space of your dreams. Use code VASAGLE20 for an extra 20% off the Bakers Rack or C-Shaped End Table.
C-Shaped End Table
Use code VASAGLE20 for an extra 20% off
This charming end table can tuck perfectly into a sofa so it won't take up much room while still being useful.
TV Stand
Display the television in style while storing game consoles, DVDs, and more in this sturdy TV stand.
Plug-In End Table
The End Table has two AC outlets and two USB ports to keep all your guests’ devices at full battery.
Bar Cart
Versatile and ready to roll (literally) this bar cart makes for a great addition to any kitchen or living room. The removable tray can carry drinks to all your guests and conveniently stow all those holiday gift baskets and wine bottles.
Bar Stools, set of 2
Extra seating is a hot commodity when it comes to having guests over. This set of bar stools can rest weary feet and quickly tuck under the kitchen counter once everyone’s gone home.