    Florida Dad Charged After Kid Finds Gun in ‘Paw Patrol’ Bag and Shoots Mom Dead During Zoom Call

    ‘IT’S TRAGIC’

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    Seminole County

    A Florida dad has been charged with manslaughter after his 2-year-old kid found a firearm in a Paw Patrol backpack and shot his mom dead while she was on a Zoom call with co-workers. The horrific incident took place on Aug. 11, the state attorney’s office said in a statement. The toddler found the gun inside a backpack that prosecutors allege was left on the couple’s bedroom floor, then colleagues of Shamaya Lynn, 21, watched in horror as they heard a gunshot over Zoom and saw her suddenly fall backward. Dad Veondre Avery, 22, faces charges of manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm. He was in custody as of Tuesday night, according Seminole County jail records. “I know it’s tragic, I know it may not have been something that that person wanted to do, but now you have consequences,” Altamonte Springs Police Officer Rob Ruiz told reporters.

