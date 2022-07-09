Vernon Winfrey, Oprah’s Father and Ex-Councilman, Dies at 88
‘PEACE STILL ABIDES’
Vernon Winfrey, a former Nashville city councilman of 16 years and father of legendary talk host Oprah Winfrey, died Friday with his family at his side after a battle with cancer, Oprah announced on Instagram. Winfrey was also known for his barbershop Winfrey Barber & Beauty Shop, which was historic in the East Nashville community. Nashville Mayor John Cooper also shared his condolences on Twitter, commending his “legacy of service.” Rather than celebrating the Fourth of July this year, Oprah and her family celebrated “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Celebration,” to honor his life and achievements, TODAY reported. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside, I had the sacred honor of witnessing the man responsible for my life, take his last breath,” Oprah wrote under a tribute video on Instagram. “We could feel Peace enter the room at his passing. That Peace still abides. All is well.”