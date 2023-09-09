Air Force Secretary Blasts Sen. Tommy Tuberville: ‘No Experience in the Military’
FIGHTING WORDS
Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall took to CNN Saturday to blast the military promotion blockade spearheaded by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL). The senator has put hundreds of military promotions and nominations on hold in retaliation for an updated policy that allows service members serving in states that have banned abortion access to the service. “It’s totally unprecedented,” Kendall said on CNN. “Sen. Tuberville has no experience in the military. This is his first time I think in public service, and I don’t think he appreciates how much of an impact this is having and how negative an impact it is for the military.” Kendall underscored the stressors the holds are having on military operations: “It’s very disruptive, it’s very debilitating. It basically is like throwing a big monkey wrench into the works of the Department of Defense.”