Video footage taken by a passenger on an Aeromexico flight hit by stray gunfire as it sped down the runway shows terrified travelers ducking for cover between the seats of the Embraer ERJ-190LR regional jet. The incident followed the arrest of Ovidio Guzman, imprisoned drug lord El Chapo’s son, who cops say is a ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel. “As we were accelerating for takeoff, we heard gunshots very close to the plane, and that’s when we all threw ourselves to the floor,” 42-year-old David Tellez, who posted the clip online, told Reuters. No one on the flight was injured, and it remains unclear who fired the shot.