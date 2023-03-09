Video Allegedly Shows Ex-NBA Star Shawn Kemp Open Fire in Parking Lot
SHOOTING HIS SHOT
A day after Shawn Kemp was arrested and booked into a Washington state jail in connection with a drive-by shooting, video has emerged that appears to show the former NBA star in a parking-lot altercation that ends in gunfire. In the footage, which began circulating on social media after Kemp’s Wednesday arrest, a figure in a red vest can be seen approaching a vehicle while brandishing a firearm. “He’s yelling at the guy in the 4Runner,” someone near the camera says. A gunshot can be heard moments later. Sources at the scene told TMZ that multiple gunshots were fired before the one captured on video. Insiders close to the six-time NBA All-Star, 53, told FOX 13 that Kemp had been trying to retrieve property stolen from his car on Tuesday, and had fired his weapon in self-defense after the person in the other vehicle shot at him first. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Kemp would be released without charges, pending further investigation by the Tacoma Police Department.