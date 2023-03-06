Video Captures Panic After Airliner Cabin Fills With Smoke After Bird Strike

Read it at New York Post
A passenger video captures the panic aboard a Boeing 737 that filled with smoke. The drama happened shortly after Southwest Airlines flight 3923 left Havana for Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday, apparently losing an engine to a bird strike. As the cabin filled with smoke, passengers struggled to fit oxygen masks. Some passengers can be heard screaming while a male crew member appeals for calm. The aircraft quickly turned back for an emergency landing in the Cuban capital, passengers disembarking on slides. No injuries were reported.