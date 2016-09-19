Video Shows Tulsa PD Killing Unarmed Man

In a terse press conference Monday, the Tulsa Police Department released disturbing dashcam and helicopter footage of Friday’s police-involved shooting in which Officer Betty Shelby fatally shot Terence Crutcher, a 40-year-old unarmed black man. “I’m going to tell you right now, there was no gun on the suspect or in the suspect’s vehicle,” Police Chief Chuck Jordan said. “I want to assure our community, and I want to assure all of you and people across the nation who are going to be looking at this, we will achieve justice, period.” The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil-rights investigation into the fatal shooting. At a separate event Monday, Crutcher’s twin sister, Tiffany Crutcher, pleaded with the Tulsa community to remain calm and for prosecutors to press criminal charges against the officer who fired the fatal shot.