Virginia Family Says They Found Burning Cross in Yard After Attending BLM Protest

Read it at Bristol Herald Courier
Police in Virginia are conducting an investigation after a Marion family who took part in a Black Lives Matter rally Saturday said they discovered a burning cross in their yard early Sunday morning. Cross burning was a common practice among members of the Ku Klux Klan to intimidate people of color in the 1900s. Travon Brown, who is 17 years old and lives in the home targeted Sunday morning, was one of the organizers of Saturday’s protest. “It was scary though and then to find out it was a cross,” Brown’s mother Bridgette Thomas said. “It made me feel some type of way because it was so close to my house. My house could have caught on fire.” Local police are working with federal authorities on the investigation.