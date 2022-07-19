Virginia Cops Escape Charges After Killing Mentally Ill Woman
IN THE CLEAR
Five officers who shot a mentally ill woman who pointed a handgun at them during a standoff in November will not be charged, a prosecutor said Monday. A report by the prosecutor couldn’t identify which bullet killed the woman and found that all five officers acted “appropriately and with justifiable use of lethal force.” Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, who had a history of mental health and substance abuse issues, was driving a motorcycle without a helmet or a license plate before officers followed her home. After hearing gunshots in the home, officers from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford Police Department and Virginia State Police repeatedly ordered her to come outside. She eventually came out of the home after it caught on fire, and was shot as she brandished a handgun. Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said he hopes something can be learned from the incident about how to deal with people in mental health crisis.