As with most big purchases, I diligently researched Vitamix before buying. After years of using a bullet-style blender, I sought a durable, multifunctional upgrade. I even asked my Vitamix-owning friends why they bought theirs; universally, they waxed poetic on how they love their machines and would buy them again without hesitation.
Since purchasing one, I see the light. Once you have a Vitamix, other blenders pale in comparison. More than just blending, this machine is actually transformative. How else can you make delicious vegan broccoli cheese soup from cashews and tofu? (Hint: you can’t.) It was mind-blowing to realize all the recipes I had missed out on, from fresh apple sauce to homemade oat milk. When I had dental surgery, I wasn’t limited to eating mashed potatoes because a world of nutrition was available, using my Vitamix. Frozen fruit is whisked into a sorbet (tequila optional), and store-bought hummus doesn’t make the cut once you've made it in a Vitamix.
Any of the full-capability Vitamixes accomplish the same thing. The pricier models have electronic interfaces, pre-sets, and more robust attachment accessories. Since I was unsure if I needed the extras, I purchased the Explorian model, with manual switches. But if you’re seeking a machine that Transformers-style converts into a food processor and has a family-sized 64-ounce container, the Ascent model may be better suited to your needs. With countless recipes online, never has there been an easier way to balance the decadent eating season with a healthful twist provided by a Vitamix.
Right now, grab an Explorian for just $289 (marked down from $349) or Ascent for $449 (regularly $549).
