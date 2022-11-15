CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Grab This Favorite Vitamix Blender for Under $300 Right Now

    GET BLENT

    Erica Radol

    Scouted Staff Writer

    Vitamix/Scouted

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    As with most big purchases, I diligently researched Vitamix before buying. After years of using a bullet-style blender, I sought a durable, multifunctional upgrade. I even asked my Vitamix-owning friends why they bought theirs; universally, they waxed poetic on how they love their machines and would buy them again without hesitation.

    Since purchasing one, I see the light. Once you have a Vitamix, other blenders pale in comparison. More than just blending, this machine is actually transformative. How else can you make delicious vegan broccoli cheese soup from cashews and tofu? (Hint: you can’t.) It was mind-blowing to realize all the recipes I had missed out on, from fresh apple sauce to homemade oat milk. When I had dental surgery, I wasn’t limited to eating mashed potatoes because a world of nutrition was available, using my Vitamix. Frozen fruit is whisked into a sorbet (tequila optional), and store-bought hummus doesn’t make the cut once you've made it in a Vitamix.

    Any of the full-capability Vitamixes accomplish the same thing. The pricier models have electronic interfaces, pre-sets, and more robust attachment accessories. Since I was unsure if I needed the extras, I purchased the Explorian model, with manual switches. But if you’re seeking a machine that Transformers-style converts into a food processor and has a family-sized 64-ounce container, the Ascent model may be better suited to your needs. With countless recipes online, never has there been an easier way to balance the decadent eating season with a healthful twist provided by a Vitamix.

    Right now, grab an Explorian for just $289 (marked down from $349) or Ascent for $449 (regularly $549).

    Vitamix Explorian

    Buy at Amazon$289

    Free Shipping

    Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more health and fitness deals, including Vitacost coupons, Dick’s Sporting Goods coupons, Walmart coupons, and Macy’s coupons.