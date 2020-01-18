Vladimir Putin Says He Opposes an Unlimited Presidential Term
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he opposes the idea of an unlimited term in office for the country’s leader on Saturday, citing the system that existed in the Soviet Union. When a veteran at a meeting with World War II veterans in St. Petersburg proposed not having term limits for Russia’s president, Putin responded that “it would be very disturbing to return to the situation of the mid-1980s, with the leaders of the state, one by one, staying in power until the end of their days.” Putin’s comments at Saturday’s meeting came days after the entire Russian government resigned following the Russian leader’s proposal for sweeping changes to the country’s constitution. During his state of the nation address on Wednesday, he suggested changes that would limit the power of his successor if he steps down in 2024, according to the Associated Press. The AP reports that the move has been interpreted as a hint that Putin intends to take on a strengthened role as Russia’s prime minister, or in the government’s state council.