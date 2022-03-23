CHEAT SHEET
Putin Still Planning to Attend G20 Summit in Bali, Despite Ukraine War
President Vladimir Putin is still planning to attend a G20 summit this October despite the war in Ukraine. The U.S. and other Western nations have pushed for Russia to be excluded from international institutions including the G20. But Russia’s ambassador to Jakarta, Lyudmila Vorobieva, said Putin should be going to the G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali in October. “It will depend on many, many things, including the COVID situation, that is getting better. So far, his intention is... he wants to,” she said. Reuters said any attempt to expel Russia from the group—which comprises 19 leading economic powers plus the European Union—would likely be vetoed by other members, prompting a potential boycott by Western nations.