Wagner Chief Attacks Kremlin Over Ammunition ‘Betrayal’
FRIENDLY FIRE
The Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin has complained once again that his Wagner Group mercenaries are being denied the ammo they need to capture the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after a costly months-long battle. Prigozhin claimed last week that the city was all but surrounded, only for Ukrainian forces to launch a surprise counter-offensive over the weekend. In a message Sunday on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin said Russia's position around Bakhmut was endangered by a lack of ammunition. “For now, we are trying to figure out the reason: Is it just ordinary bureaucracy or a betrayal,” he said. Prigozhin’s attempts to portray Wagner as Russia's most potent fighting force have left him in conflict with regular army chiefs and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.