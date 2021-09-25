‘Walking Dead’ Star’s Model Son Arrested for Punching Woman in Face in NYC
SUCKER PUNCHES
Mingus Reedus, the 21-year-old son of supermodel Helena Christensen and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, was arrested in New York Friday night after allegedly punching a woman in the face in Little Italy, per the New York Daily News. Reedus, who works as a model, was allegedly arguing with the woman before he swung at her, forcing her to be taken to the hospital for a minor injury. Officials do not believe Reedus and the woman, who both attended the San Gennaro street festival Friday, knew each other before the argument.
It was the second incident to take place during the festival on Friday, with another fight breaking out at a nearby Mulberry Street restaurant that forced Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa to intervene.