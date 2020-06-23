Walmart to Remove Mississippi Flag From Stores Due to Confederate Imagery
Walmart will no longer display the Mississippi flag in its stores due to the incorporation of the Confederate flag in the banner. Walmart locations around the country often display state flags, but the change to Mississippi stores comes amid widespread protests against police violence, racial injustice, and emblems of the Confederacy. “We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders,” a Walmart spokesperson told the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores.” It’s unclear if the retailer will continue to sell merchandise bearing the state flag. In 2015, the company said it would no longer sell merchandise branded with the Confederate flag.