Superman Who? Henry Cavill Set to Star in Warhammer Film, TV Show
GAME TIME
It’s been a week for Henry Cavill. After finding on Wednesday that he’d been dropped as Superman from the next DC movie, Cavill signed on to star in an Amazon adaptation of the strategy game Warhammer 40,000. The British actor, 39, will also executive produce the project, which will reportedly include a TV show and a movie. Calling the move a “nigh-on lifelong dream come true,” Cavill added in a statement: “I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honor and the responsibility.” Cavill has long professed his love of Warhammer, a game in which players paint their own miniature figurines that then clash on model battlefields.