Watch: Deadly Earthquake in Ecuador Rocks Live TV Broadcast
CHILLING FOOTAGE
Chilling footage has emerged from a live TV broadcast airing the moment a 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Ecuador on Saturday. The set for Los Humildes—a sports program—was violently shaking as one anchor repeatedly told his colleagues to remain calm. The tremble appeared to last at least 30 seconds, sending an anchor rushing off the set and another repeatedly yelping in fear. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 12:12 p.m. local time, was estimated to be about 42 miles south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second largest city with 2.7 million residents. The quake resulted in collapsed buildings and reportedly killed at least one death, according to The Washington Post. The tremor was reportedly felt as far away as Peru, with the U.S. Geological Survey projecting as many as 15.6 million people having likely felt it.