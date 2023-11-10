CHEAT SHEET
WATCH: Exasperated Fetterman Is So Over Tuberville’s Endless Military Boycotts
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) could hardly contain his laughter while presiding over Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) repeated objections to the promotions of military appointees on Thursday. The Groundhog Day-esque episode saw Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) seeking to push forward the nominees only to face Tuberville’s repeated objections, which he has previously said is a protest to the military’s abortion policies. “Is there objection?” Fetterman asked with increasing exasperation, always met by Tuberville’s “I object”—an ordeal that went on for nearly half an hour. Fetterman's incredulity has been shared by military leaders, fellow Democrats, and increasingly other Republicans fed up with Tuberville’s antics.