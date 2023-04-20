Video Shows Flare-Wielding Protesters Storming Paris Stock Exchange

French demonstrators chanted and sang amid the light and fumes of flares Thursday on the ground floor of the Paris stock exchange building, a video by journalist Luc Auffret shows. The invasion of the French headquarters of the pan-European asset trading network Euronext was just the latest incident in weeks of fiery protests across the country in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s push to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The French leader survived a no-confidence vote in the country’s Parliament in March and signed the reform into law on April 15.