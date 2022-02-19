Watch: Helicopter Crash Into Ocean Near Beach-Goers, Swimmers In South Beach, Miami

CHEAT SHEET
    Zachary Petrizzo

    Shocking video footage released by the Miami Beach Police Department shows a helicopter crashing Saturday afternoon into the ocean near the South Beach coastline. Around 1 PM EST, police and emergency personnel were called to the scene and helped transport two individuals inside of the crashed chopper to a nearby hospital. “Two people were inside the helicopter and have been taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. They are in stable condition,” The Miami Herald reported. One startled beach-goer that witnessed the crash wrote on Twitter: “I’m sittin’ on South Beach Miami… a f*ckin’ helicopter has just crashed into the sea in front of us…”

