Watermelon-Smashing Comedian Leo Gallagher Dead at 76

Comedian Leo Gallagher has died aged 76, his family announced on Friday. Gallagher became a hit comic after his appearances on the Johnny Carson show in the 1970s. He was best known for his explosive antic on stage, smashing foods (most famously watermelons) with giant hammers. Gallagher was a prolific comedy special star, and ran a whimsical bid for California governor in 2003, pledging to clear traffic with helicopters, if elected. He died in his California home after a spate of health concerns, his family said.