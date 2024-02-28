Revamp Your Home Decor Lineup for the New Season During Wayfair’s Spring Sale

The coupon codes featured in this article have been selected by a third-party vendor. If you purchase something from this post, they may earn a small commission.

With spring just a few weeks away, you may be on a mission for a home refresh—especially once your spring cleaning is all finished. Fortunately, Wayfair has kicked off its annual Spring Savings Sale, giving you the opportunity to score Black Friday-level deals ahead of the new season.

The pre-season sale includes massive savings across multiple home decor, furniture, and appliance categories, including up to 70 percent off area rugs, up to 50 percent off mattresses and bedding, up to 50 percent off tableware and kitchen items, and so much more.

Whether you’re looking to finally invest in a new piece of furniture or a pricier statement rug or are just on the search for some new wall art to round out your growing gallery wall, Wayfair’s Spring Sale is the perfect excuse to refresh your home without breaking the bank.

Here are our favorite categories to shop:

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.