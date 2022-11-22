Meteorologist, Pilot Killed When News Helicopter Crashes in North Carolina
‘A HERO’
Two people died Tuesday afternoon when a media helicopter spun out of control, crashing into the southbound side of Interstate 77, just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and 20-year pilot Chip Tayag were found dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss,” the station said in a statement. “We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.” The helicopter crashed into a grassy area on the side of the highway thanks to diversionary tactics performed by Tayag, police said, sparing vehicles on the road. “That pilot is a hero in my eyes,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.