Reality TV Restaurateur Gets Life for Ordering Hit on Nephew

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
One of the stars of the reality TV show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s was sentenced to life in prison for ordering a hit on his own nephew so he could cash in a $450,000 life insurance policy. Tim Norman, 43, is the son of Robbie Montgomery, a former backup singer for Ike and Tina Turner who opened a soul food restaurant in St. Louis that became the subject of a show on OWN. “Tim Norman portrayed one image to the public, but there were more sinister intentions lurking underneath,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Angie Danis said during the sentencing hearing. His mother pleaded for leniency on his behalf.