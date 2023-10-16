Middle School Teacher Charged With Duct-Taping Student’s Mouth Shut
BAD EDUCATION
A middle school teacher in West Virginia is facing child abuse charges after a student reported she duct-taped his mouth shut in class on four separate occasions. Cassandra Sisler, 43, “put duct tape over [the boy’s] mouth from ear to ear” on Oct. 2, and again on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, when she also bound his wrists, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WBOY-TV. On Oct. 5, Sisler allegedly “got stronger tape and wrapped it around his head over his mouth and onto his shoulders,” the complaint states, noting the boy’s “mouth and lips were sore” after the tape was removed. Sisler was arrested on four counts of child abuse and is currently free on $40,000 bond. School district officials say they are cooperating with authorities in their investigation.