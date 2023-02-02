CHEAT SHEET
A 60-ton whale that washed ashore in Hawaii on Saturday may have died because of trash and marine debris consumption, scientists said Thursday. The whale—found on Lydgate Beach in Kauai County—had fishing traps, fishing nets, fishing line, plastic bags and other discarded materials in its stomach that created an intestinal blockage, researchers reported. The team also noted nothing appeared wrong with the whale’s other organs, though they have collected samples to further test for disease. The death marks the first known case of a sperm whale in Hawaii waters consuming discarded fishing gear, according to Kristi West, director of the University of Hawaii’s Health and Stranding Lab.