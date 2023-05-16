CHEAT SHEET
White House Communications Deputy to Leave: Report
Kate Berner, Joe Biden’s principal deputy communications director, told colleagues she expects to leave the White House in the next few weeks, two sources told Axios. One of the last remaining communications officials from Biden’s 2020 campaign, Berner is the latest departure from the administration as the president’s team preps for the 2024 run. The White House declined to tell Axios whether Berner would be joining the campaign, however. She was an early hire on Biden’s last campaign, and one that made an impact in his administration, according to her peers. Former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield called Berner “a backbone of the team.”