‘Redneck’ Father and Son Charged for Shooting at Black Teens
HATE CRIME PROBE
A white father and son in rural Mississippi have been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault after they allegedly chased and shot at Black teens on ATVs, according the Houston Chronicle. Wade Twiner and son Lane Twiner told police that they owned the land on both sides of a country road. The teens drove their ATVs on the road close to the Twiner's home so the father and son allegedly began to chase them off the road and shoot at them with a 9 mm handgun. No one was hurt in the incident. While it is illegal to operate an ATV on public roads in Mississippi, the Chronicle reports that it’s leniently enforced and that others were riding ATVs in the area on the day of the incident. The Twiners reportedly posted a photo of a Confederate flag on their Facebook along with the words, “Redneck Neighborhood Watch,” but it has since been deleted. Officials said they’re investigating whether the incident was a hate crime.