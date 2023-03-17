White Supremacist Gets 20 Years Behind Bars for Trying to Kill Black and Arab People
'BRAZEN AND HEINOUS'
A Georgia man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for shooting into local convenience stores, targeting Black and Arab people. In July 2021, Larry Edward Foxworth shot up a convenience store in Jonesboro before moving on to another nearby. Fortunately, no one was injured at either location. Police were able to capture Foxworth after the second shooting, and the Atlanta branch of the FBI hopped on the case. “Foxworth used a firearm to commit a brazen and heinous hate crime,” said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. “He fired repeatedly into convenience stores in his effort to kill those inside based solely on the color of their skin. This abhorrent act of violence and intimidation left the victims, their families, and the community traumatized.” Foxworth pleaded guilty in December.