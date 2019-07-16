CHEAT SHEET
Wife of ‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Alleges He Physically Attacked Her After Demanding She Get Abortion
Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor and Bachelorette TV series, has been accused of physically attacking his pregnant wife after pressuring her to get an abortion. In court documents obtained by The Daily Beast, his wife, Laura Fleiss, alleges that he “forcibly” pinned her up against a wall and “forcefully shoved” her at their Hawaii home earlier this month while taking her cellphone away. In the days before the incident, she claimed Mike Fleiss berated her in an attempt to get her to terminate her 10-week pregnancy, at one point threatening to bar her from contacting her family. “Next time I see you, I don’t want to see your stomach,” he allegedly said, along with calling her names—like “low rent gold-digger” and a “$50,000 whore”—and threatening to hurt her.
She wrote in court filings that she was “afraid” of her husband’s erratic behavior and feared for her and their 4-year-old son’s safety. “I have been hiding in a hotel for the past several days with [my son], and I want to be able to return home without fear for myself, my son and my unborn child,” she wrote. She was granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday, until a scheduled hearing on the matter in August.