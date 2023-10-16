Will Smith Jokes He Has ‘Notifications Off’ After Jada’s Marriage Revelations
PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS
Will Smith appeared to address his wife’s recent disclosures about the health of their marriage in an Instagram post Sunday captioned: “Notifications off :).” The post also included a video of Smith seemingly sleeping on a boat, with a voiceover saying: “Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost anywhere.” The clip is Smith’s first post since his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, revealed last week that they have been separated for seven years and that they’re “still figuring it out.” In promotional interviews for her memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith explained that the two have remained legally married but have lived “completely separate lives” since 2016. She replied to her husband’s lighthearted Instagram post with crying laughing emojis.