Barr: Mueller Could Have ‘Reached a Decision’ on Whether Trump Obstructed Justice

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Attorney General Bill Barr said he “personally felt” Special Counsel Robert Mueller “could’ve reached a decision” on whether President Trump obstructed justice. “The opinion says you cannot indict a president while he is in office, but he could’ve reached a decision as to whether it was criminal activity,” Barr added. “But he had his reasons for not doing it, which he explained and I am not going to, you know, argue about those reasons.” On Wednesday, Mueller said in a rare public statement that he could not determine whether Trump broke the law as Justice Department policy forbids charging a sitting president with a crime. During the CBS interview, Barr also brushed off accusations that he’s shielded Trump, stating that the criticism “goes with the territory of being attorney general in a hyper-partisan period of time.”