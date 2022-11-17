Wimbledon Finally Lets Women Wear Dark Undershorts to Ease Period ‘Anxiety’
ABOUT BLOODY TIME
After years of dispute, Wimbledon has changed its all-white uniform rule, allowing women and girls to wear darker colors under their tennis outfits in hopes of reducing fears around accidental spotting during periods. “Following discussion and engagement with the [Women’s Tennis Association], clothing manufacturers and medical teams on how best to support women and girls competing at The Championships, the Committee of Management has taken the decision to update the Wimbledon white clothing rule to allow female competitors to wear mid/dark coloured undershorts if they choose to,” Wimbledon wrote in a statement. The announcement comes on the heels of decades of protests on the subject, with some of the biggest names in women’s tennis joining in the chorus, including Billie Jean King and Coco Gauff. “It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety,” said Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Club in a statement.