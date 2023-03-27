Get an Edge on Next Year’s Ski Season With This Last Chance Sale
HIT THE SALES
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you, like me, have been keeping up with the Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial, you’re possibly throwing your hands up in the air both over the trial and the fact you let another year go by without hitting the slopes yourself–something you’ve been meaning to attempt for a while now. Now, while ski season is swiftly skidding to an end, I am delighted to share that you can get a head start on gear for next year–like snow helmets and goggles–from this incredi-pole “last chance” sale.
Smith Optics is offering up to 50% off select gear and 40% off snow gear while supplies last, including best-selling products, like the chromapop Skyline goggles that give you a prime, fog-free view of the mountains, the durable and lightweight Liberty MIPS (multi-directional impact protection system) helmet, and these highly rated Squad MAG goggles that allow you to quickly swap your lenses anytime depending on the mountain’s changing light conditions. “MAG craze is taking off and there’s no denying it,” said one reviewer, so we think they’re absolutely worth looking into if you’re looking to lift off (in a chair lift, that is) yourself. Other items on sale include select everyday wear chromapop sunglasses, like these stylish and timeless options in the Era and Outcome styles, and some cozy apparel, including these neck tubes to help keep every bit of you warm. Tis to the end of ski-son.
Smith Optics End-of-Season Sale
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons