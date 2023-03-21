Wisconsin Cheesemakers Killed; Son Is in Custody

CHEAT SHEET
The owners of a Wisconsin cheese factory were found slain in their home—and their 25-year-old son is in custody. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has not said how David Metzig, 72, and his wife, Jan, were killed and no one has been charged in connection with their deaths. The Metzigs owned the Union Star Cheese Factory in Fremont and had been married almost half a century. “David enjoyed hunting, gardening and projects at the farm. Jan loved cooking, beekeeping, hosting and taking care of her boys. Their love of the Lord, commitment to family and a spirit of service defined their 49-year marriage,” an obituary read.