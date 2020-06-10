CHEAT SHEET
Wisconsin Gym Criticized for Workout Mocking George Floyd’s Death
A Wisconsin gym is facing backlash after advertising a workout called “I Can’t Breathe” with a picture of a man kneeling. The drill-based workout, which was written on a whiteboard at an Anytime Fitness outside Milwaukee, drew immediate criticism for its reference to and apparent mocking of the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes. Anytime Fitness issued an apology Wednesday: “No matter the intent, we absolutely do not condone the words, illustrations or actions this represents.” Jen Dunnington, co-owner of the Anytime Fitness location in question, also issued an apology on Facebook.