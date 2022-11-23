Wisconsin Police Hunting Alleged Dating App Predator in Woman’s Death
WANTED
A man accused of drugging and stealing from women he met through dating apps is now being sought by police in connection with the death of a woman. Racine man Timothy Olson, 52, has been sought by authorities for days over his alleged thefts from women after they fall unconscious. The Racine Police Department has issued several safety alerts about Olson, with the latest coming on Monday after they say a third woman reported his activities to authorities. One woman who connected with Olson on Match.com said she did not remember her ride home after meeting Olson at a bar, later finding that $800 worth of unauthorized transactions from her accounts had been made. On Tuesday, South Milwaukee Police Chief William Jessup said they want to speak with Olson about a death in the city. In a news release, the department said a 55-year-old woman had an “unknown medical emergency” at a tavern in Milwaukee, and she later died at the hospital. Police believe security camera footage shows Olson with the woman before the unspecified medical emergency.