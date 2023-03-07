Woman Killed in Horror Cardiff Car Crash Had Lost Her Sister in Collision Eight Years Earlier

Read it at People
A young woman killed in a horrific car crash in Wales had featured in a TV documentary after losing her sister in a similar crash eight years ago. Eve Smith, 21, was one of three young people killed in the weekend crash near Cardiff, with two other friends left seriously injured. The five had been traveling in a Volkswagen Tiguan which came off a highway in the early hours of Saturday and was only found 46 hours later by a family search party—prompting complaints that the local police force had sat on its hands. People magazine said Smith, then aged 13, took part in a documentary called This Is Our Family after her sister, Xana Doyle, was killed in a car crash. The driver in question, who had been drunk and high on drugs, was jailed for eight years and three months.