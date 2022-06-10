Woman Kills Herself After Telling Cops She Accidentally Shot Her Partner in Fight Over Gun
A couple was found dead in their Houston, Texas, apartment after a fight over a gun escalated into one woman shooting the other in the head and then turning the gun on herself, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told ABC 13. The victim’s 9-year-old niece, who was also in the apartment at the time, told authorities that she left after hearing the first gunshot that killed her aunt. The woman initially called 911 to say that she’d accidentally shot her partner in the head during a fight over the firearm and that she couldn’t live with what she’d done, so she was going to kill herself. At that point, authorities said a gunshot was heard during the call. The sheriff’s office does not believe the first shooting was an accident because the woman also told the 911 dispatcher that she planned to kill her partner and then herself, a statement that was later confirmed by the niece, according to KHOU-11.